Detroit City FC women's team advances to semifinal, hosted at Keyworth on Saturday

(WXYZ) — The Detroit City FC women's team claimed the 2024 USL W League Central Conference championship after coming from behind and beating Indy Elevan 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Le Rouge hosted the USL W League Central Conference bracket at Keyworth Stadium, beating River Light FC on Friday and then Indy on Sunday.

Indy got on the board quickly with a goal from Maisie Whitsett in the 7th minute. Detroit responded quickly with Emily Pagett scoring a goal in the 18th minute.

Sophia Romine and Kayla Addison added two more goals for Detroit.

This is the first trophy in club history for the DCFC women's team, and Detroit will now advance to the USL W League National Semifinal, which will be hosted at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday.

They'll face the Colorado Storm with a chance to go to the USL W League Championship, which would take place the week of July 20.