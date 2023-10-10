Detroit City FC's playoff hopes come down to final weekend

(WXYZ) — The final weekend of the USL Championship regular season is this weekend, and it's an important one for Detroit City FC. They need a win to have a chance at the playoffs.

As of Tuesday, DCFC sits in 9th place in the USL Eastern Conference standings, just one point out of 8th place and the final playoff spot. In front of them is Miami FC, with 40 points.

Le Rouge takes on the league-leading Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday afternoon at home at Keyworth Stadium. It's expected to be a raucous crowd to watch Le Rouge fight for the playoff spot.

On the other side, Miami FC takes on Sacramento Republic FC, the best team in the Western Conference and the second-best team in the league.

Detroit needs a win to have a chance at a playoff spot. A win gives them three points and 42 points total. Then, it comes down to the Miami vs. Sacramento game. If Detroit wins and Miami loses, Le Rouge is in the playoffs.

If Detroit ties and Miami loses, the teams will be tied, and then it comes down to head-to-head points in regular season league games. DCFC and Miami had a 0-0 draw in April and then Detroit beat Miami 2-1 last month.

Detroit takes on Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. Saturday at Keyworth Stadium, while Miami takes on Sacramento on the road Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT.