Maxi Rodriguez signs 2-year deal with Detroit City FC

One of Detroit City FC's stars will be back with the team for at least the next two years. Midfielder Maxi Rodriguez signed with Le Rouge for a guaranteed two-year deal, the team said on Thursday.

Rodriguez joined Detroit before the 2021 season in NISA, and stayed with the team during the USL Championship season, where he continued to grow throughout the season.

He led the team with nine goals, and was also the team leader with 1,487 passes, 56 interceptions, 104 tackles, 392 duels and 228 duels won.

Rodriguez also was featured often in the league, being named to the USL Championship Team of the Week six times n the 2022 season.

He also played a huge role in the team's historic win over the MLS' Columbus Crew in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, scoring two goals in the second half to lead Le Rouge to the win.

The signing is the latest in a series of roster moves for Detroit City. They also brought back captain Stephen Carroll, and declined the option for three players – Midfielder Brad Dunwell, Forward Pato Botello Faz and Forward Macky Diop.

Forward Antoine Hoppenot, who led the team in assists, also announced he was signing with the Hartford Athletic, and Detroit said backup goaltender Ryan Shellow is out of contract ahead of the 2023 season.