Single-match tickets for Detroit City FC now on sale for 2024 season

(WXYZ) — Single-match tickets are now available to the public for the 2024 Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) season at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

The 2024 season kicks off on March 16 on the road, and Le Rouge opens the home season at Keyworth on March 23 against Loudon United FC.

Detroit made the playoffs last year, the second time in its second season in the USL Championship. It also got its first playoff victory, beating the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the first round. Detroit eventually lost in the second round to Louisville City FC.

Tickets vary in prices but start at $18 for city admission tickets, which gets you seating on the east end of the stadium and the end section on the west end of the stadium. There is also a family section, Rouge section, Golf section, VIP tickets, packages and more.

This season will also be the first under new head coach Danny Dichio. The team announced Dichio as the new coach last month, becoming the fourth head coach in team history. He signed a two-year deal.

The 49-year-old native from Notting Hill, England, last served as an assistant coach for Sacramento Republic FC, who finished as the runner-up in the USL Championship Western Conference.

He takes over for Trevor James, who joined the team in 2019 as head coach. James moved into a new role following the 2023 season and is the club's first-ever sporting director.

Here's the roster for Detroit

Defenders



Matt Sheldon

Alexander Villanueva

Brett Levis

Rhys Williams

Matt Lewis

Devon Amoo-Mensah

Stephen Carroll

Forwards



Elvis Amoh

Ben Morris

Yazeed Matthews

Connor Rutz

Midfielders



James Murphy

Ali Coote

Dominic Gasso

Michael Bryant

Maxi Rodriguez

Abdoulaye Diop

Goalkeepers

