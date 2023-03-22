TV20 Detroit to broadcast 17 Detroit City FC games in 2023

(WXYZ) — WMYD TV20 Detroit is so excited to be partnering with Detroit City FC once again in 2023 to broadcast more than a dozen USL Championship games throughout the 2023 season.

Last season was the first for DCFC in the USL Championship, and it included a playoff berth for Le Rouge, and also included a historic run in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup where they beat the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer.

In all, TV20 Detroit will broadcast 16 men's matches for DCFC and one women's match in the USL-W league. The first game will be DCFC's home opener on March 25, with games scheduled through mid-October.

“As our club continues to evolve, we are excited to grow soccer in our community and region through broadcast. This year marks our biggest broadcast strategy ever, designed to reach our supporters in Michigan and beyond,” Detroit City FC Chief of Partnerships T.J. Winfrey said in a statement. “When you look up and see our club with not only a sustainable local partnership with TV20 but also availability on ESPN networks, it is a testament to the on-the-pitch success and the community of supporters that have propelled Detroit City FC to represent our city and region on a global stage.”

Returning to the broadcast booth will be Neal Ruhl, the voice of DCFC since 2015, and John Kreger doing play-by-play, two names very familiar wit Le Rouge.

“During the club’s first year in USL Championship, our broadcast team made every DCFC match a must-see. Neal and John stand out in our region for their understanding of the game, our history on the pitch, and our club culture," DCFC Co-Owner Alex Wright said in a statement. “Additionally, on the women’s side, we look forward to introducing to our supporters a new voice in the booth.”

Ruhl and Kreger will call all home USL Championship matches and one USL W League Match, with the exception of the April 1 match.

The entire schedule is below.

March 25 – 4 p.m. – Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven

April 1 – 4 p.m. – Detroit City FC vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

April 8 – 3 p.m. – Detroit City FC at Louisville City FC

April 29 – 4 p.m. – Detroit City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

May 6 – 7:30 p.m. – Detroit City FC vs FC Tulsa

May 20 – 7:30 p.m. – Detroit City FC vs. San Antonio FC

June 9 – 7:30 p.m. – Detroit City FC women vs. Midwest United FC

June 24 – 7:30 p.m. – Detroit City FC vs. Orange County SC

July 15 – 7 p.m. – Detroit City FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

July 22 – 7:30 p.m. – Detroit City FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

Aug. 12 – 7:30 p.m. – Detroit City FC vs. Charleston Battery

Aug. 19 – 7:30 p.m. – Detroit City FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

Sept. 2 – 7:30 p.m. Detroit City FC s. Memphis 901 FC

Sept. 9 – 7:30 p.m. – Detroit City FC vs. The Miami FC

Sept. 23 – 7:30 p.m. – Detroit City FC vs. Hartford Athletic

Sept. 30 – 7 p.m. – Detroit City FC at Indy Eleven

Oct. 14 – 4 p.m. – Detroit City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Detroit kicked off its 2023 campaign earlier this month with a 1-0 loss to San Diego Loyal SC, but rebouned well last weekend with a 3-1 win over El Paso Locomotive.

The home opener at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 against Indy Eleven.

From there, Le Rouge will be at home on April 1 and April 29, plus the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, April 4.