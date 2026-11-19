DETROIT, MI — After months of preparation for their inaugural season, the Detroit Clutch hit the ice for the first time as a team on Thursday afternoon to begin training camp. General Manager Manon Rhéaume compared the practice to Christmas Day with the excitement inside the building. The team will not have long to get ready for this season, they'll have their first exhibition next week and then the regular season is right around the corner, so building chemistry as quickly as possible is vital.

"I think a lot of new details, a lot of new things that they're learning quickly, and I just appreciate the work ethic today. I think you can see the compete level, I think you can see some of the skill on display. I was really impressed with some of the players in how they handled the details," said Head Coach Josh Sciba.

"It felt great, it's been a long time in the making so just to get out there get the first practice under our belt. Yesterday meeting a ton of new faces, everyone being in the building together, it's been great," said Forward and Alternate Captain Daryl Watts.

While it's only day one and we still don't know what the identity of this team will be, Sciba would like to see his squad take after the other teams in Detroit already.

"Growing up here and seeing the most successful Detroit sports team there's always been a level of tenacity and aggressiveness and resilience and toughness, and I think we have to have that as part of our team. So for me that's one of the big culture pieces that we want to have and we want our players to understand it. That's got to be part of our DNA," said Sciba.

There were a number of players not in attendance for practice on Thursday including Hillary Knight and Jesse Compher as they recover from the World Championships which ended earlier this week. Everyone is expected to skate at practice on Friday afternoon.