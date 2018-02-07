WATCH: Detroit Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia speaks

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Detroit Lions introduced new head coach Matt Patricia during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in Allen Park.

Patricia spoke on a number of topics, talking about his vision for the Lions and why he chose the team.

"We will be committed to winning," Patricia said.

