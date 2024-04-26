'Dreamt of moments like that as a kid': Lions introduce first-round pick Terrion Arnold

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions introduced cornerback Terrion Arnold Friday afternoon, after trading up in the first round to take the Alabama prospect at pick No. 24 last night.

Arnold and his family were introduced at the team's facility in Allen Park. He thanked the Lions for picking him and said he doesn't take it lightly that Lions general manager Brad Holmes traded up to get him.

Terrion Arnold’s family is here in Allen Park as the Lions’ first rounder is officially introduced.



— Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) April 26, 2024

Arnold had the unique experience of getting drafted bythe city hosting the draft, as he walked out onto the stage to thousands of Lions fans, excited to welcome him to the Motor City.

INTERVIEW: Terrion Arnold LOVED the video of the crowd losing it when his name was called. He said knowing Brad Holmes made moves to get him means he has to work to prove him right.



— Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) April 26, 2024

"That's wild," Arnold said when seeing the video of fans going crazy when he was selected. "For them to move up and get me, it makes me feel like I have to work that much harder. I owe it to them."

Here are some of Arnold's best quotes from his introductory press conference this afternoon. You can watch the press conference in full at the video at the top of this article, along with an interview with 7 News Detroit's Jeanna Trotman after the press conference.

Opening statement: "First things first, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. And then after that, thank you to (Lions principal owner and chair) Miss Shelia (Ford) Hamp, Brad Holmes, and Coach (Dan) Campbell for just believing in me, trading up to get me. I don't take that lightly, it's a sacrifice they made. I feel like I'm going to reward them for that."

On conversations Arnold had with Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn on visit: "When I came here, he said he saw something in me. And I said 'Coach, you probably see that dawg'. After that, just formulating a relationship with him and being around him, I could tell that he wasn't a pretender. A lot of times, real recognizes real, and it's the same thing with him recognizing me. I told him I like to be coached hard, obviously my background coming from Coach Saban, with him being a perfectionist. And with (Glenn), he's a player-first coach so I feel like he'll be able to get the best out of me, and not only that, but he'll be able to make me a better man. He's seen a lot of things, playing in the NFL for 15 years, you don't take that lightly so I'm ready to learn from him."

On if Lions players have reached out to him, both before and after he was drafted: "Wednesday, before draft night, (defensive back) Brian Branch was at my dinner, so we just got the chance to catch up, gel, and I was talking to him throughout the season on how proud I was of him. Funny story, when he caught his first pick, cause he didn't really have that many opportunities at Alabama, he got a pick six, so I congratulated him on that. So just to see him grow, not only into a better player but a better man, has been amazing to see. Right after I was drafted, (wide receiver Jameson Williams) called me and said 'we're going up tonight'. Just looking forward to being around him, he's a fun, energetic guy and we feed off of stuff like that. So I'm really stoked about going against him in one-on-ones and stuff, just me molding him into a better player and him molding me into a better player. And then (running back) Jahmyr (Gibbs), it just speaks for itself. He's a quiet guy. Most people don't know Jahmyr, man. He's a great guy on the inside and an even better player on the out."

On first impressions of Detroit: "Well, if I'm being honest with you, my first time here I wasn't really happy about it, because we lost to Michigan at Alabama. After that, just being in the city, being in the environment and the crowd, just to hear them chanting my name last night, I always dreamed of moments like that as a kid. I've considered myself a fan favorite, and I've always wanted them to rep, when they show up to games, on Mondays, Thursdays or Sundays, just get the name and say 'I don't know what's going to happen today, but Terrion is going to do something incredible.' To just be able to play into that and be the Deion Sanders of that era in this generation in Detroit is going to be fascinating to see."