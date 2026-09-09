(WXYZ) — The NFL regular-season kicks off this week for the Detroit Lions. 7 News Detroit Sports Anchor Tina Nguyen chats with Lions linebacker Jack Campbell about how he feels heading into Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, what to expect from the Lions defense this season, what adding Devin White does for the team, and more.

Watch the entire interview in the video below

Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell speaks on year 4 in NFL, what to expect from Lions defense in 2026

Watch more Detroit Lions coverage from Tina Nguyen & Alex Crescenti in the videos below

Detroit Lions gear up for Week 1 vs. the New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions gear up for Week 1 vs. the New Orleans Saints

Colton Pouncey of the Athletic talks Detroit Lions with Tina Nguyen