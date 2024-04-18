Detroit Lions new jerseys leak online, here's how the Lions responded

The highly-anticipated Detroit Lions jersey leaked on social media Thursday morning, a few hours before they were set to be revealed on Thursday night at Ford Field.

The jerseys will come in three colors: Honolulu Blue, white and the return of a black jersey.

Among the biggest changes is the numbers are returning to block numbers and also have dots in the middle of them, similar to the Lions jerseys of the Barry Sanders era.

The white jerseys feature "Detroit" above the numbers while the black jersey have "Lions." The blue jerseys have nothing above the numbers.

Check out the comparisons below. The old jerseys are on the left and the new ones on the right.

Fanatics

Fanatics

On the sleeves, the silver stripes have changed and also the "WCF" patch for former team owner William Clay Ford has been removed.

The Lions tweeted a video at 10:38 a.m. of Alim McNeill in the new jersey saying, "Whoever leaked the uniform video. We appreciate it. We appreciate you ruining all the hard work we put in."

They later tweeted a video of Jared Goff joking that he should take a picture to leak on Twitter.

The Lions last unveiled new uniforms in 2018 and are allowed to re-design their uniforms every five years.

Team President Rod Wood said that the uniform design was a multi-year process, with Brian Facchini and Mike Disner working with both Nike and the league on the design.

Wood also spoke at the Detroit on a panel at the Detroit Economic Club last week with our Brad Galli. he said that he thinks the uniforms will be one of the greats in the NFL.