Detroit Lions reportedly hire John Morton for offensive coordinator role

The Detroit Lions have officially hired John Morton to be the team's new offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It comes after reports on Monday that the team was targeting Morton.

Morton was the passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos, was part of the Detroit coaching staff in 2022 as a senior offensive assistant under Ben Johnson. Johnson was named the new head coach of the Chicago Bears earlier this week.

Schefter reports that Morton is traveling to Detroit to meet with the team.

The 55-year-old is a metro Detroit native, growing up in Auburn Hills and playing football for Avondale High School and Western Michigan.

He has decades of coaching experience in both the NFL and in college football.

In Denver, he worked with rookie QB Bo Nix, who had a great rookie season throwing for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 93.3 quarterback rating.

This hiring fills the other coordinator opening. The team promoted linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator after Aaron Glenn left to be the New York Jets head coach.