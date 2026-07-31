Detroit Lions training camp underway in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Day two of training camp is now in the books for the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell feels very confident about the direction the team is heading despite injuries and the fact that running back Jahmyr Gibbs is still on the sideline.

“Jahmyr is my dog. I miss him out here. I think he'll be out here hopefully sooner rather than later,” wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said.

One of the most notable absences as training camp begins is Gibbs, who is sitting out of practice hoping to negotiate a new long-term contract with the Lions.

“He's still in the building. He's still at all the meetings and everything. I think that the players understand what's going on. Everyone kind of gets it. It's part of this business,” St. Brown said.

Campbell is not worried about the status of Gibbs heading into the season, but he wasn't expecting a holdout to start camp.

“I've been in this league a long time, a player and a coach, so I know how it goes. So I'm not even sweating it,” Campbell said. “I thought we'd have been done by now, but I know how this goes.”

Gibbs' absence gives more reps to new running back Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki, who is also seen working on routes. On defense, Aiden Hutchinson is preparing for his second season following a serious leg injury.

“I feel like a new person physically, mentally. I think I feel like there was a lot looming last year going into the season. And man, it just feels good like everything's settled and I can really just focus on football,” Hutchinson said.

Injuries are still impacting the defense with both starting safeties sidelined. Brian Branch is recovering from a torn Achilles from the end of last season, and Kerby Joseph is still working through a chronic knee injury with a return date unknown.

“I’m super optimistic, man. I never gave up. I never — I'm gonna always work hard. God's gonna work it out. God’s got the timeline. Whenever God wants me out there, I'm gonna be out there,” Johnson said.

We asked linebacker Derrick Barnes about Branch and Johnson.

“First of all, those two are thunder and lightning, man. It'd be nice to have both of those guys back but obviously, that's not the case right now, so other guys will pick up that slack,” Barnes said.

The first day for fans to attend training camp in Allen Park is Sunday.