Detroit Lions will keep both coordinators as Commanders hire Dan Quinn

Both Detroit Lions coordinators will be back in 2024 after the Washington Commanders reportedly hired Dan Quinn as their new head coach.

Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed the Commanders and Seattle Seahawks that he was planning to stay in Detroit for another year.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was reportedly a finalist for the job in Washington that ultimately went to Quinn, meaning Glenn will be back with Detroit.

Johnson, who was one of the hottest names for coaching vacancies over the past two seasons, wants to win a Super Bowl with Detroit.

Johnson is also a finalist for the AP Assistant Coordinator of the Year.

He’s regarded as one of the best and most creative offensive coordinators in the league and has worked to transform the Lions offense into one of the best in the league.

Last season, Detroit ranked third in the NFL, averaging nearly 395 yards of offense per game.

Detroit had a chance to make its first-ever Super Bowl, but lost in the NFC Championship this past weekend to the San Francisco 49ers. They’ll likely be a favorite to make it back to the NFC Championship next season.