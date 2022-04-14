Watch
Sports

Actions

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis announces plans to transfer

Malik Williams, Antoine Davis Detroit Mercy Louisville Basketball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis (0) attempts to get past Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Malik Williams, Antoine Davis Detroit Mercy Louisville Basketball
Posted at 4:21 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 16:21:36-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis, the third-leading men's college basketball scorer during the 2021-22 announced Thursday he plans to enter the transfer portal.

"I will always remember the University of Detroit Mercy and what it has done for me," Davis wrote on Twitter. "I was honored to be a Titan and play in the Horizon League against great players and coaches, and I loved every second of being coached by my dad and brother."

"I'm always and forever will be a Titan," Davis continued.

Davis led the Horizon League in scoring, averaging 23.9 points per game. He finished with 2,734 total points over four seasons at Detroit Mercy, breaking the school scoring record in the process.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!