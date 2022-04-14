Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis announces plans to transfer

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis, the third-leading men's college basketball scorer during the 2021-22 announced Thursday he plans to enter the transfer portal.

"I will always remember the University of Detroit Mercy and what it has done for me," Davis wrote on Twitter. "I was honored to be a Titan and play in the Horizon League against great players and coaches, and I loved every second of being coached by my dad and brother."

"I'm always and forever will be a Titan," Davis continued.

Davis led the Horizon League in scoring, averaging 23.9 points per game. He finished with 2,734 total points over four seasons at Detroit Mercy, breaking the school scoring record in the process.