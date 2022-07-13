Watch Now
Detroit Red Wings sign center Andrew Copp to 5-year deal

Frank Franklin II/AP
New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jul 13, 2022
The Detroit Red Wings have reportedly signed center Andrew Copp to a 5-year deal on Wednesday, just after the NHL free agency period opened.

According to the team, the average annual value is $5.625 million for Copp's deal.

Copp, 28, is from Ann Arbor and spent eight seasons with the Winnipeg Jets before he was traded last season to the New York Rangers.

Last season, Copp scored 21 goals and added 32 assists between his time in Winnipeg and New York, appearing in 72 games. It was his best season points-wise in his career.

He's won about 52% of his face-offs as a center, according to statistics, and averages about 20 minutes of ice time per game.

Before going professional, he played for the U.S. National Team Development Program and for the University of Michigan between 2012-2015.

