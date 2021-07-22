Detroit Red Wings reportedly trade for Carolina goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have reportedly traded for Carolina goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

Hockey Night in Canada's Chris Johnston reports that Detroit will send the Hurricanes a third-round pick and the rights to goaltender Jonathan Bernier, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Shortly after the trade, it was reported that Nedeljkovic signed a two-year contract with Detroit worth an average of $3 million a year.

The 25-year-old is 6-feet tall and 189 pounds and was born in Parma, Ohio. He was drafted by Carolina in the second round in 2014.

He's played 29 games for Carolina had had a 17-7-4 record with a 2.01 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

Last year, he started nine playoff games for the Hurricanes and had a 4-5 record with a 2.17 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.