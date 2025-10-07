Detroit Red Wings reveal opening night plans, including red carpet walk, new food & more

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings announced details for the opening night of their centennial season, including a red carpet walk, for Thursday.

Detroit faces the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 9 with puck drop at 7 p.m.

Watch below: Detroit Red Wings prepare to celebrate 100 years with merchandise, food, special events

According to the team, the Red Wings opening night will start with the annual red carpet walk in the Chevrolet Plaza. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. for that, and the red carpet walk will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Doors for the game open at 5 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:35 p.m. to watch team introductions and the recognition of the "origins era," which is part of the Red Wings' Centennial celebrations.

“With such an exciting season nearing, all of us with the Red Wings look forward to welcoming our Hockeytown faithful back to Little Caesars Arena,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “For a century, fans have been at the center of this franchise’s iconic story – passing down traditions, creating memories and bringing unmatched energy to every game. Beginning in earnest on Opening Night, Red Wings Centennial is truly a celebration of our fans, and everyone that’s played a role in building this organization’s incredible legacy.”

All fans for the home opener will receive a Red Wings centennial rally towel.

Watch below: FIRST LOOK: Red Wings unveil Centennial season alternate uniforms

The Red Wings Team Store is also opening on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., to purchase special Centennial celebration apparel.

Detroit will also have a variety of different drink concepts and food items for the season. To start, there will be The Roaring Red on Oct. 9. It's Light and dark rum, blood orange juice, passionfruit juice, fresh lime and grenadine served in a hockey puck cup.

