Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers report to 2018 Spring Training today

LAKELAND, Fla. (WXYZ) - We're just over a month and a half away from 2018 Opening Day, but the first sign of baseball season is here as the Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Lakeland, Fla. on Tuesday morning.

The first workouts are not scheduled until Wednesday morning, with the first full squad workout on Monday, Feb. 19.

Three days later, the team will open up the Spring Training season against Florida Southern College.

It's also the first season for Manager Ron Gardenhire, who was hired in October after the team finished with the worst record in baseball.

The team is also without Justin Verlander, J.D. Martinez and Ian Kinsler this season.

"Rebuild is normally saved for automobiles," the new Tigers manager said recently. "I understand it. We're trying to do some things here, from the minor league system, all the way through, the way we go about it."