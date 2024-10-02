Detroit to host 2028 men's Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games at Little Caesars Arena

Detroit will host games for the 2028 men's Sweet 16 and Elite 8, the Detroit Sports Commission announced on Wednesday.

The games will take place at Little Caesars Arena on March 24 and March 26, 2028.

Earlier this year, LCA hosted Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games, followed by the NFL Draft, bringing hundreds of thousands of fans to the city.

The announcement also comes on the heels of Detroit's selection for the 2028 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament, which will take place at lCA on March 1-5, 2028.

Detroit will also host the 2027 Final Four and men's NCAA Championship game on April 3 and April 5, respectively.

The 2028 Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games will be co-hosted by the DSC, Oakland University and the University of Detroit Mercy.

"Oakland University is excited to once again partner with the Detroit Sports Commission to host another NCAA Championship event,” said Steve Waterfield, Oakland University Director of Athletics. “The 2028 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will bring fans from across the country to Detroit where they will experience a first-class event and see first-hand what makes Detroit a world class sports city."

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with Oakland University and the Detroit Sports Commission on NCAA national events like the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament,” said Robert Vowels University of Detroit Mercy Director of Athletics. It is a tremendous honor and privilege especially since as a University we have a proud history of hosting a number of NCAA Championships in the City of Detroit. The visibility and recognition of a premiere tournament on a national stage is exciting for the University, alumni, fans, and friends of the program.”

“We’re thrilled about the opportunity for Little Caesars Arena and the City of Detroit to host the 2028 NCAA Men’s Basketball Regionals,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "Little Caesars Arena is a world-class venue that has been home to some incredible moments over the past seven years. We're appreciative of the NCAA for continuing to entrust in our organization to host these events, and we look forward to creating a great experience for the fans and student-athletes."

