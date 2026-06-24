Three Michigan players drafted in first round of 2026 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, New York (WXYZ) — After leading the Michigan men's basketball team to it's first national championship in 37 years, three former Wolverines have been selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Forward Morez Johnson Jr. was drafted with the No. 9 pick by the Dallas Mavericks, forward Yaxel Lendeborg was drafted with the No. 11 pick by the Golden State Warriors and center Aday Mara was drafted with the No. 12 pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's the first time that three Wolverines have been taken in the same draft since 2014 (Nik Stauskas at No. 8, Mitch McGary at No. 21 and Glenn Robinson III at No. 40), and the first time three Wolverines were drafted in the first round since 1990 (Rumeal Robinson at No. 10, Loy Vaught at No. 13 and Terry Mills at No. 16).

Despite standing six inches shorter than Mara, Johnson led the Wolverines in rebounds per game (7.3) while averaging 13.1 points, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 62.3 percent from the field, 34.3 percent from three on 0.9 attempts, and 78.2 percent from the free throw line. Viewed as a versatile big man by scouts, earned the following individual accolades at Michigan. Johnson earned the following individual accolades while at Michigan:



All-Big Ten Defensive Team (2026)

All-Big Ten second team (coaches); third team (media) (2026)

NCAA All-Tournament Team (2026)

NABC All-Great Lakes District second team (2026)

Academic All-Big Ten (2026)

Johnson will be reunited with Dusty May, who left Michigan to become the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. That move has been officially announced by the Wolverines or Mavericks, with assistant coach Mike Boynton named Michigan's interim head coach.

Lendeborg, 6-foot-9, transferred to Michigan after three seasons at Arizona Western (junior college) and two seasons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. A three-level scorer who often defended the other team's best player, Lendeborg led the Wolverines in scoring (15.1 per game) while averaging 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three and 79.2 percent from the free throw line. He earned the following individual accolades in one season at Michigan:



Consensus All-American (2026)

Associated Press All-America (first team)

NABC All-America (first team)

USBWA All-America (first team)

CBS Sports All-America (first team)

The Sporting News All-America (first team)

Big Ten Player of the Year (2026)

Big Ten (Coaches & Media), Associated Press, Fox Sports, USA Today

All-Big Ten, first team (2026)

Big Ten (Coaches & Media), Associated Press, Fox Sports, USA Today

All-Big Ten Defensive Team (2026)

NABC All-Great Lakes District first team (2026)

NABC All-District: first team (2025), second team (2024)

NCAA Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player (2026)

NCAA All-Midwest Regional Team (2026)

Associated Press Big Ten First-Year Transfer of the Year (2026)

CBS Sports Transfer of the Year & All-Transfer Team (2026)

USA Today Big Ten Newcomer of the Year (2026)

Standing at 7-foot-3, Mara started his collegiate career at UCLA before transferring to Michigan, and became the first Spanish player to win the NCAA Championship this past spring. A defensive force who plays with finesse on offense, Mara appeared in 40 games for the Wolverines last season, Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 blocks, anchoring the defense that ranked No. 1 in defensive rating on KenPom.

He earned the following individual accolades in one season at Michigan:

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (2026)

USA Today Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (2026)

All-Big Ten Defensive Team (2026)

All-Big Ten, third team (2026, coaches and media)

All-Big Ten Tournament Team (2026)

Academic All-Big Ten (2026)

NCAA All-Tournament Team (2026)

NCAA All-Midwest Regional Team (2026)

NABC All-Great Lakes District second team (2026)

Johnson will be reunited with Dusty May, who according to reports is leaving Michigan to become the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. That move has been officially announced by the Wolverines or Mavericks, with assistant coach Mike Boynton named Michigan's interim head coach.