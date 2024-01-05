Eastern Market Brewing Co. replaces Same Old Lager with Brand New Lager & it 'tastes like kneecaps'

This year isn't the same old Lions and that means Same Old Lager is no more at Eastern Market Brewing Co. in Detroit.

The brewery, which unveiled Same Old Lager in 2021, announced on Friday the limited release of "Brand New Lager."

“I can’t say I’ve tried a kneecap,” said Dayne Bartscht, Founder of Eastern Market Brewing Co. “If I did, I’d imagine it’s crisp yet crunchy with a malty finish you can chew on. Just like this beer.”

People can get Brand New Lager on draft and in 4-packs at the Eastern Market Brewing Co. tap room, as well as sister locations Ferndale Project and Elephant & Co. in Royal Oak.

Any remaining cases of the beer will be distributed throughout Detroit next week.

The brewery is also continuing its Lions tailgates with Slow's BBQ popping up at the brewery on Sunday at 11 a.m.

“Effective today, Same Old Lager is no more and will be replaced with Brand New Lager,” Bartscht added. “Also, Decker reported."

When EMBC released the beer in 2021, it featured a pixelated Lions player with the jersey number 20. Barry Sanders threatened legal action and the brewery changed the design of the beer.

This year, the brewery said they knew it was time for a rebrand with the success of the Lions season.