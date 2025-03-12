Eminem reportedly joins group bidding to bring WNBA team back to Detroit

Eminem has reportedly joined a group of investors that is bidding to bring a WNBA team back to Detroit.

Sportico reported Wednesday that the Detroit native Eminem joined the group that is led by Pistons owner Tom Gores and also includes Jared Goff, Grant Hill and many more.

Earlier this year, Gores and others announced the bid for a team that is expected to begin playing in 2028.

“This is an exciting opportunity to welcome the WNBA back to Detroit and bring additional investment and economic activity into the city,” Gores said in a statement. “For the WNBA this is home, and our bid represents an unprecedented opportunity for the league to come full circle and effect a long-hoped-for Detroit homecoming. No city is more prepared to embrace the team as a community asset that drives unity and common ground.”

Others involved in the investor group include



Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and her husband, Steve

GM CEO Mary Barra and her husband, Tony

Pistons Hall of Famer Grant Hill & his wife, Tamia

Hall of Famer Chris Webber

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff & his wife, Christen

Pistons Vice Chair Arn Tellem & his wife, Nancy

Denise Ilitch

Roger and Carin Ehrenberg

Ethan and Gretchen Davidson

KC and Ashley Crain

Larry Brinker Jr.

Andra Rush

Sandy and Tom Pierce

Steve Jbara

Beth Chappell

Mindi Fynke

Suzanna Shank

Matthew and Karren Cullen

Sportspology Capital Partners, LP

The city previously had a WNBA team, but the Detroit Shock left the city in 2009. They won WNBA championships in 2003, 2006 and 2008.

According to the plan, the new team would play its games at Little Caeasars Arena, but it would have its own dedicated WNBA practice facility that would be constructed.

The group also said that there would be a publicly-accessible sports center to embed the team in the community and the creation of a youth development academy.

WATCH BELOW: 'Exciting!' 'Phenomenal!' Detroiters want a WNBA team to return to the city

Last year, there were reports that the team expressed interest in bringing the WNBA back to the city. After those reports ,we went out and spoke to fans, who were excited about the possibility of getting a WNBA team back.

"Oh, man, I would love to have WNBA basketball back in the city of Detroit," Royce Kinniebrew said.

"It's exciting! My very first basketball game I ever went to was a WNBA game," Stephanie Kenneh said. "Guys get all this hype, especially about basketball. Women are out here. Women do it too and we're sometimes better at it."

"They should have never moved the Shock away. That's the sister team. You got the bad boys here. You should have the bad girls here," Walter Shields said.

"It's something the city could use, especially women and young girls in the area," Katie Kus said.

"Seems like the women are more competitive right now. Guys are a little watered down," Myron McWhite said said.

