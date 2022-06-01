ESPN 'E60' special to feature Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry

(WXYZ) — ESPN will feature the Detroit Red Wings-Colorado Avalanche rivalry in a documentary special this June.

Prominent members of both teams are shown in the trailer, including Steve Yzerman, Joe Sakic, Brendan Shanahan, Peter Forsberg, Patrick Roy, Scotty Bowman, Marc Crawford, Adam Foote, Darren McCarty, Mike Ricci, Kris Draper, Mike Vernon, and Vladimir Konstantinov.

The final moments of the trailer shows Konstantinov being asked about his favorite memories of the rivalry.

"Beat them," Konstantinov replies.

The 'E60' special, titled 'Unrivaled,' does not yet have an air date, but is scheduled to air sometime during the Stanley Cup Final.