ESPN 'E60' special to feature Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry

FILE Claude Lemieux Darren McCarty 2022 event
FILE — In this photo from March 26, 2022, Claude Lemieux (left) and Darren McCarty (right) appear at an event in Royal Oak, Michigan, commemorating the anniversary of the Detroit Red Wings-Colorado Avalanche brawl. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)
Posted at 9:39 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 21:39:16-04

(WXYZ) — ESPN will feature the Detroit Red Wings-Colorado Avalanche rivalry in a documentary special this June.

Prominent members of both teams are shown in the trailer, including Steve Yzerman, Joe Sakic, Brendan Shanahan, Peter Forsberg, Patrick Roy, Scotty Bowman, Marc Crawford, Adam Foote, Darren McCarty, Mike Ricci, Kris Draper, Mike Vernon, and Vladimir Konstantinov.

The final moments of the trailer shows Konstantinov being asked about his favorite memories of the rivalry.

"Beat them," Konstantinov replies.

The 'E60' special, titled 'Unrivaled,' does not yet have an air date, but is scheduled to air sometime during the Stanley Cup Final.

