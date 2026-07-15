Fans react to news that Steve Yzerman is out as Red Wings GM

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that Steve Yzerman is out as the team's GM and executive vice president.

The post on the WXYZ Facebook page garnered dozens of comments within the first few minutes.

Below are some of the comments from followers on our page.

Maleesha MacRury: "Wise move. Hopefully they find him a better fit with the organization."

Watch Yzerman's final press conference after the 2025-26 season in the video below

Press Conference: Steve Yzerman and Todd McLellan speak on Red Wings 2025-26 season

Diane Hoffman: "Needed to happen, unfortunately, a Detroit Legend."

Dave Boeberitz: "He needs to find another team altogether. It didn't work in Detroit."

Donna Beauchamp: "Finally!!! Love him as a player but it’s time for someone else to be GM."

Karen Minassian: "Finally!. I know the Red Wings love Steve, but this needed to be done years ago."

Dennis Drake: "Stevie Y won multiple Stanley Cups under Mike Ilitch but zero under Chris Ilitch. Just shows who is the better ownership for the Detroit Red Wings. Plus, it was Stevie Y that helped create Tampa Bay Lightning into a power house in the NHL. Stevie deserves the promotion."

Rob Swartz: "Should’ve been gone 5 years ago, but since he’s a hometown favorite is the reason he has stayed this long."

Gary Richert: "Wow! Didn’t see that coming!! Seems like a trade off to keep Larkin!"

Michele Loven: "There is no doubt you worked very hard and tried your very best Stevie. Its not all your fault. I am proud of you. And so happy you'll still be part of the organization."