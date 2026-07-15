Steve Yzerman out as Red Wings executive VP and GM, will transition to new role

Steve Yzerman is out as the Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager, and will transition to a new role within the team.

The Red Wings announced on Wednesday that Yzerman will serve as a senior advisor to the Governor and CEO, Chris Ilitch, and a search will begin for a new head of hockey operations.

"Steve's lifetime of contributions to the Red Wings has meant more to this franchise than words can truly express, and I have the highest level of respect for his continued commitment to our organization,” Ilitch said in a statement. “We are thankful for Steve’s hard work and dedication as General Manager and are grateful knowing Steve will remain where he belongs – here with the Red Wings family.”

Watch the final press conference with Steve Yzerman in the video below

Press Conference: Steve Yzerman and Todd McLellan speak on Red Wings 2025-26 season

"I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family,” said Yzerman. “This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as General Manager. I've appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I’m extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise.”

Ilitch will begin the search for its new leader of hockey operations, and said both internal and external candidates will be considered.

“My commitment to the Red Wings and this community will never waver, and I look forward to supporting the organization in whatever role is needed to achieve our collective goals,” said Yzerman. “I want to thank our passionate fanbase for their support, as they are what makes Detroit and the entire state of Michigan a very special place in the hockey world.”

Yzerman, a Detroit Red Wings legend, joined the team as GM in April 2019 after spending several years as the GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

However, his time at the top of Detroit's front office coincided with Detroit's playoff drought, and the team has not made the playoffs.

Detroit had only 39 points in the first season with Yzerman as GM, then had 48 points in the shortened COVID-19 season.

The team had its best season with points last season with 92, but missed the playoffs after faltering in March, something the team had done in previous seasons.