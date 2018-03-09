2018 Detroit Lions free agency capsule

3:27 PM, Mar 9, 2018

ALLEN PARK, MI - FEBRUARY 07: Bob Quinn General Manager of the Detroit Lions introduces Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By The Associated Press

DETROIT LIONS (9-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DTs Haloti Ngata and Jordan Hill; LBs Tahir Whitehead, Nick Bellore, Dwight Freeney and LB Paul Worrilow; CBs D.J. Hayden and Nevin Lawson; C Travis Swanson; Ss Don Carey and S Tavon Wilson; LS Don Muhlbach; TE Darren Fells; OTs Greg Robinson and Don Barclay; RB Mike James.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR TJ Jones; LB Brandon Copeland; OL Zac Kerin; RB Zach Zenner.

NEEDS: Lions' weakness is defensive line and improving it will be priority under first-year coach Matt Patricia. Former New England Patriots defensive coordinator also might want to bolster offensive line to protect QB Matthew Stafford and help boost poorly performing running game.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $28 million.

