Caldwell: I am blessed to have had successful years as a member of the Lions' organization

7:28 PM, Jan 1, 2018
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Caldwell of the Detroit Lions watches his team against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

(WXYZ) - Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell has issued a statement hours after being fired by the organization.

The statement, which was released by the Lions, reads as follows:

My wife Cheryl and I greatly appreciate the tremendous opportunity to have been a part of the Lions organization serving as head coach for the past 4 years. We offer our sincere gratitude to Martha Ford, the Ford family and the entire Detroit organization for an abundance of confidence and encouragement during our time with the team. I am blessed to have had successful years as a member of the Lions’ organization, and I would be remiss if I did not recognize the great effort put forth by our players and coaching staff who poured their hearts out in an effort to maintain the standard of excellence this organization has grown to expect. I wish the Lions, my coaching staff, our players and the loyal Lions fans, who were very supportive, much continued success in the future.

