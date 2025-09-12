Detroit Historical Museum showcasing Lions history for free this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Excitement is building as the Detroit Lions prepare for their first home game of the season, welcoming the Chicago Bears to Ford Field this Sunday. At the Detroit Historical Museum, an exhibit is giving fans a free opportunity to dive into the team's 91-year history.

The Gridiron Heroes exhibit inside the Detroit Historical Museum showcases the Lions' journey from the earliest stages until now.

"Going all the way back to when they came to Detroit in 1934, all the way up to the present day with their most recent season in 2024," said Andrew De Windt, an exhibits associate at the Detroit Historical Museum.

Inside the exhibit, visitors can find everything Lions-related, from Hall of Fame jackets to player jerseys. The collection includes game-worn uniforms and memorabilia from legendary players.

"We have a game-worn uniform from Amon-Ra St. Brown right here, we've got Barry Sanders over here," De Windt said.

The exhibit also features 1930s helmets, tickets, and historic trophies, including a particularly significant piece from the team's championship era.

"This was the trophy awarded to the champion in the NFL back in the 1930s. The Detroit Lions won that in 1935. At that time, it was similar to the Stanley Cup, where it was a traveling trophy, and then a replica would be given to the team. This is that replica," De Windt said.

The Detroit Historical Museum made the exhibit possible through items in their own collection and valuable partnerships with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Detroit Lions organization, their own archives, as well as community contributions.

This weekend marks the final opportunity to visit the exhibit. To celebrate, the Detroit Historical Museum is offering free admission through Sunday while hosting giveaways.

"We have a wide variety of things that most people can't typically see," De Windt said.

Lions fan Brian Piggott, who visited the Gridiron Heroes exhibit, says it provides a nostalgic experience.

"Looking back at the old trading cards that we all had as kids, the old schedules, and the caricatures of the Lions and stuff, and just remembering some of the old players, just a lot of good memories," Piggott said.

