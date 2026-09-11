Ford Field unveils new fan experiences ahead of Detroit Lions season

DETROIT, Mich. — Ford Field is rolling out several new features for the upcoming Detroit Lions season, including premium seating, interactive experiences, new merchandise options and a virtual reality ride.

Kara Agby, director of partnership marketing and naming rights, led a tour of the new additions and said the upgrades are built around one priority.

"Everything we do is for the fans," Agby said.

Watch 7 Action News reporter Jeffrey Lindblom break down all the new features in the video below:

Ford Field debuts new fan experiences ahead of Lions season openerI

Among the new features are 100 elevated seats positioned next to a new game entertainment stage where a DJ will help energize the crowd before and during games. The new 1934 Club offers a premium experience for ticket holders, including comfortable seating, access to the pre-game radio show live and additional entertainment options. A limited number of memberships remain available.

Agby said the stadium's renovations, including some of the newest additions, have been years in the making.

"We want the city to feel like this stadium is for them and so everything we do is centered around that," Agby said.

One of the more unique new additions is a Raptor VR experience. After completing the virtual reality ride, fans receive a complimentary hat — either a ball cap or a trucker cap.

Ford Field is also debuting its first-ever gate name change. The newly named Bernie Advantage Gate will offer a gift — a hat good for an upcoming game — to fans who exit through it during the fourth quarter.

On the merchandise side, the new Fan Cave gives fans a place to pick out jerseys and other gear. A Lions statue is also on hand for photos, lit up in the team's signature color.

"What's our color? Honolulu blue," Agby said.

Fans can also stop by End Zone Ink to get face or body paint before the game. Lions fans at Ford Field said they are ready for the season.

"It's the Motor City Grit," Drew Titkemeier said.

Titkemeier, who picked up one of the new hats, said he is optimistic heading into the year.

"History of having a hard time… but always fighting. Super Bowl or bust," Titkemeier said. "We're not going to let anybody push us around."

Agby echoed the sentiment shared by fans throughout the tour.

"We would be nothing without our fans," Agby said.

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