Lions revoke decades-long season ticket holders memberships

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Some Lions season ticket holders aren’t too pleased with the Lions organization. They received an email saying their 2025 ticket membership had been revoked.

Pawel Jan is one of those ticket holders. He told me he has been a Lions season ticket holder for over 23 years. But now, he said he’s rethinking his dedication to the team.

“I'm like, hurt for these 2 weeks. I, like, couldn’t put on a Lions thing on for a couple days because I'm like, ‘they don’t want me.’ It sucks,” said Pawel

Pawel isn't alone. He and Tony Stevenson both told me they sold more tickets than allowed, and they both received an email from the Lions organization saying:

Our internal review of your account activity indicates a level of resales and/or transfer activity inconsistent with personal use of your Detroit Lions game tickets, and we have made the decision to not renew your season ticket membership for the 2025 season.

Both of the men told me they live out of state, but they maintain their season ticket membership in order to enjoy the tickets when they have the opportunity to make it back to town. They also gift tickets to friends and family who are local.

“I thought the message was a bit curt and thought maybe, biased on my tenure, they might take a look at my case and say, ‘Well, he really bombed out 2024, but we’ll give him another season,’” said Tony.

I reached out to the Lions organization for comment, but they have not yet responded.

