Meghan Daniels joined the Channel 7 Action News in 2024.

Meghan comes to Detroit from 13 Action News in Toledo, Ohio where she covered a diverse range of news stories from fatal car accidents, shootings and house explosions, to hopeful adoptions, dog rescues and veteran homecomings.

Meghan’s passion for unbiased journalism came when she was young, growing up in Pittsburgh, PA and watching the news every night with her parents.

This passion grew into her career path as she pursued a career in broadcast journalism and political science at the University of Kentucky (go Cats!)

Meghan grew up on a hobby farm with horses, dogs and cats, so her love for animals runs deep.

In her free time, you can find her walking trails or hiking with her rescue boxer mix, listening to a true crime podcast or at a Bible study.

She loves discovering new restaurants, hiking trails and weekend getaway ‘hidden gems’ so if you have any suggestions, you can connect with her at the links below:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Story idea? Email her at meghan.daniels@wxyz.com