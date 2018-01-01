Patriots, Seahawks among Lions 2018 home opponents

Cloudy
DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 25: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a first quarter pass while playing the Detroit Lions during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 25, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) -- Home and road opponents are now set for all 32 NFL teams, with dates and times to be announced in the spring.
Detroit's 2018 opponents are as follows:
Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks
Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers
