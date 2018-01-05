Report: Lions block Teryl Austin from interviewing with Packers

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin speaks to reporters during a press conference in Allen Park, Michigan on November 16, 2017. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)

(WXYZ) -- The Lions are blocking Teryl Austin from interviewing with the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

 

 

Austin was expected to interview with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. Austin, along with Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter interviewed for Detroit's head coaching vacancy on Tuesday.

