Report: Lions block Teryl Austin from interviewing with Packers

(WXYZ) -- The Lions are blocking Teryl Austin from interviewing with the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

That was fast. The #Lions are blocking defensive coordinator Teryl Austin from interviewing with the #Packers. Perhaps when they hire a HC… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2018

Austin was expected to interview with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. Austin, along with Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter interviewed for Detroit's head coaching vacancy on Tuesday.