Report: Teryl Austin departs Lions for Bengals defensive coordinator job

(WXYZ) -- The Bengals are set to hire Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin as their defensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Austin has served as Lions defensive coordinator for four seasons. Austin has interviewed for various head coaching jobs in his time in Detroit, including the Lions job last week. He and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter interviewed for the head coaching vacancy on January 2.

While Detroit allowed Austin to interview with Cincinnati, the team blocked him from interviewing with Green Bay last week.