Report: Teryl Austin may be headed to Bengals as defensive coordinator

10:04 PM, Jan 7, 2018
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin speaks to reporters during a press conference in Allen Park, Michigan on November 16, 2017. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)

(WXYZ) -- The Bengals are "in negotiations" to hire Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin as their defensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

 

 

Austin has served as Lions defensive coordinator since the 2014 season. He and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter interviewed for the head coaching vacancy on January 2.

While Detroit allowed Austin to interview with Cincinnati, the team blocked him from interviewing with Green Bay last week.

