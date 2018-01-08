Report: Teryl Austin may be headed to Bengals as defensive coordinator

Cloudy
HI: 26°
LO: 3°
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin speaks to reporters during a press conference in Allen Park, Michigan on November 16, 2017. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)
(WXYZ) -- The Bengals are "in negotiations" to hire Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin as their defensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Sources: The #Bengals are in negotiations to make former #Lions DC Teryl Austin their new defensive coordinator. Not done yet, but headed that way.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2018
Sources: The #Bengals are in negotiations to make former #Lions DC Teryl Austin their new defensive coordinator. Not done yet, but headed that way.
Austin has served as Lions defensive coordinator since the 2014 season. He and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter interviewed for the head coaching vacancy on January 2.
While Detroit allowed Austin to interview with Cincinnati, the team blocked him from interviewing with Green Bay last week.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.