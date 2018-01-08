Report: Teryl Austin may be headed to Bengals as defensive coordinator

(WXYZ) -- The Bengals are "in negotiations" to hire Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin as their defensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Austin has served as Lions defensive coordinator since the 2014 season. He and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter interviewed for the head coaching vacancy on January 2.

While Detroit allowed Austin to interview with Cincinnati, the team blocked him from interviewing with Green Bay last week.