Former Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. signing with Jacksonville Jaguars

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is heading to Florida and has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Jones' deal is worth $14.5 million, including $9.2 million guaranteed.

He'll be reunited with former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who was also the Lions interim head coach after Matt Patricia was fired. Bevell is the OC under Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.

Jones spent five seasons in Detroit after signing as a free agent in 2016. He had 289 catches for 4,2976 yards and 36 touchdowns.