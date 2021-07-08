Watch
Former Pistons coach Larry Brown receives lifetime achievement award

FILE -- In this file photo from Tuesday, May 31, 2005, Detroit Pistons head coach Larry Brown talks to his team during a timeout in the third quarter against the Miami Heat in their Eastern Conference Finals at the Palace in Auburn Hills, Mich. From left, are guard Chauncey Billups (1), guard Richard Hamilton (32), center Ben Wallace (3), forward Tayshaun Prince (22) and guard Lindsey Hunter. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
(WXYZ) -- Larry Brown, who led the Detroit Pistons to an NBA Championship in 2004, was awarded the 2021 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday.

In addition to the NBA Championship with Detroit, Brown also led Kansas to an NCAA National Championship in 1988, making him the only coach in history to win both titles.

“Chuck Daly was a great coach and a great person whose work and legacy are appropriately celebrated with this award," said Brown. "To be mentioned in the same conversation with the previous recipients is truly humbling. I want to thank all of the Coaches with whom I coached and those I coached against, so many of whom are great competitors and friends. And thanks to the players I had the good fortune to coach. I am very proud of what my teams accomplished.”

The 80-year-old Brown was hired Thursday by the University of Memphis, joining Penny Hardaway's staff as an assistant coach.

