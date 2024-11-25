Formula 1 approves plan to bring GM-Cadillac as 11th team to grid in 2026

Formula 1 announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement that would bring General Motors to the F1 grid starting in 2026.

GM will work with Andretti Global, which is controlled by TWG Global, for the partnership. It will race under the GM/Cadillac brand.

The plans for GM and Andretti to join F1 have been in the works but have hit roadblocks in the past.

"Over the course of this year, they have achieved operational milestones and made clear their commitment to brand the eleventh team GM/Cadillac, and that GM will enter as an engine supplier at a later time," F1 said in a statement. "Formula 1 is therefore pleased to move forward with this application process and will provide further updates in due course."

Last year, we reported on GM's plan to supply engines for Andretti's F1 effort starting in 2028.

Liberty Media, which owns F1, originally rejected Andretti's bid to join the grid, despite being approved by F1's governing body, the FIA.

“With Formula 1’s continued growth plans in the US, we have always believed that welcoming an impressive US brand like GM/Cadillac to the grid and GM as a future power unit supplier could bring additional value and interest to the sport," Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei said in a statement. “We credit the leadership of General Motors and their partners with significant progress in their readiness to enter Formula 1. We are excited to move forward with the application process for the GM/Cadillac team to enter the Championship in 2026.”

“As the pinnacle of motorsports, F1 demands boundary-pushing innovation and excellence. It’s an honor for General Motors and Cadillac to join the world’s premier racing series, and we’re committed to competing with passion and integrity to elevate the sport for race fans around the world. This is a global stage for us to demonstrate GM’s engineering expertise and technology leadership at an entirely new level," GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement.

