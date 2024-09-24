Frank Ragnow considered week-to-week after partially tearing pec, per report

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow is considered week-to-week after partially tearing his pec,according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Ragnow is a key piece of the Lions offensive line, which was a big reason why Detroit reached the NFC Championship game in last season's historic campaign. The three-time Pro Bowler has had a lengthy injury history, including a fractured throat in 2020, turf toe in 2021, a groin injury in 2022, and injuries to his calf, back, knee and ankle last season.

The injury report for the Lions is pretty long at the moment, with Sam LaPorta spraining his anklein a win over the Cardinals. The Lions also lost key defensive players in the game, with head coach Dan Campbell announcing yesterday that defensive end Marcus Davenport will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury and linebacker Derrick Barnes will miss a “significant amount of time” with a knee injury.

The Lions will have an extra day off as they play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football on Sept. 30. You can watch the game on Channel 7. After that game, the Lions have their bye week in Week 5 to get some much needed recovery time.