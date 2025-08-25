Freshman QB Bryce Underwood set to start Week 1 versus New Mexico

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has been named Michigan's starter for Week 1 against New Mexico, head coach Sherrone Moore announced at his weekly media availability on Monday morning.

“He’s earned the opportunity. It was not given to him,” Moore said. “He took ownership of the team.”

This news doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering Underwood is the top-ranked recruit in the 2025 class and the Wolverines reportedly signed Underwood for millions through NIL to sway him away from LSU. Multiple outlets, including ESPN and 247 Sports, reported on Sunday night that Underwood was expected to be named the starter as well.

Underwood is the fourth freshman to start the season at quarterback for the Wolverines, joining Rick Leach (1975), Chad Henne (2004) and Tate Forcier (2009).

The five-star metro Detroit native is coming off a historic high school career. Playing at Belleville High School, about 20 minutes east of Michigan's campus, Underwood threw for 11,488 passing yards and 152 passing touchdowns while also rushing for 1,431 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns. Before he could legally drive a car, Underwood led Belleville to back-to-back Division 1 state championships in 2021 and 2022.

"He's all business, man," said Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsay during spring practices in March. "He loves football. That's the most important thing. And he really wants to be the best player he can be."

The Wolverines finished the 2024 regular season with a 7-5 record before beating Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, 19-13, on New Year's Eve. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Wolverines open the season as a 36.5-point favorite against the New Mexico Lobos. The season opener kicks off at Michigan Stadium, and will be broadcast on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (Aug. 30).

