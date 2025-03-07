GM-Cadillac get final approval to become 11th team on F1 grid in 2026

Formula 1 announced Friday that General Motors and Cadillac have received final approval to join the grid in 2026.

It comes after the racing series and GM announced the plan in November to bring GM to the grid

GM will work with Andretti Global, which is controlled by TWG Global, for the partnership. It will race under the GM/Cadillac brand.

The plans for GM and Andretti to join F1 have been in the works but have hit roadblocks in the past.

“As we said in November, the commitment by General Motors to bring a Cadillac team to Formula 1 was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport," Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. "I want to thank GM and TWG Motorsports for their constructive engagement over many months and look forward to welcoming the team on the grid from 2026 for what will be another exciting year for Formula 1.”

In 2023 year, we reported on GM's plan to supply engines for Andretti's F1 effort starting in 2028.

Liberty Media, which owns F1, originally rejected Andretti's bid to join the grid, despite being approved by F1's governing body, the FIA.

“Today marks a transformative moment, and I am proud to lead the Federation in this progressive step for the championship. The FIA Formula One Championship's expansion to an 11th team in 2026 is a milestone. GM/Cadillac brings fresh energy, aligning with the new FIA 2026 regulations and ushering in an exciting era for the sport," FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a statement. “The Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s presence in the paddock will inspire future competitors and fans. Their entry strengthens our mission to push motorsport’s boundaries at the highest level.”

“As the pinnacle of motorsports, F1 demands boundary-pushing innovation and excellence. It’s an honor for General Motors and Cadillac to join the world’s premier racing series, and we’re committed to competing with passion and integrity to elevate the sport for race fans around the world. This is a global stage for us to demonstrate GM’s engineering expertise and technology leadership at an entirely new level," GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement in November.

GM said that Mario Andretti will serve as a director on the team.

“My first love was Formula 1 and now – 70 years later – the F1 paddock is still my happy place. I’m absolutely thrilled with Cadillac, Formula 1, Mark Walter, and Dan Towriss,” Andretti said in a statement. “To still be involved at this stage of my life — I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming."