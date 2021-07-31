Watch
Gores admits an early lack of patience as Pistons owner, delight with current outlook

Chad Britton
Tom Gores Cade Cunningham
Posted at 9:04 PM, Jul 30, 2021
DETROIT — Pistons owner Tom Gores met alone with Cade Cunningham after a family dinner during the draft process.

“Damn, I hope he can dribble well because as a man, he’s built well,” Gores recalled saying after the meeting. He told the story at the press conference where the Pistons introduced their new star rookie.

After landing Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart on the NBA All-Rookie teams, the Pistons won the lottery and chose to put Cunningham in a backcourt with the team's top pick in 2020, Killian Hayes.

"My head is actually, probably way too high because we're in a great spot."

Gores is thrilled now, but also talked about the lessons he's learned as Pistons owner.

"You gotta be patient. We probably haven't been as patient maybe as we should," he said.

