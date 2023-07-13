Greg Kelser: 'Sky's the limit' if Pistons can stay healthy this season

Greg Kelser, former Piston and current Bally Sports Detroit analyst, spoke with Jeanna Trotman during one of his summer basketball camps. He said he's been impressed with the young core who have been playing in Las Vegas in the NBA's Summer League. Kelser said if the Pistons can stay healthy, specficially Cade Cunningham, then the "sky's the limit." He says they're not too far away from being a winning team.

