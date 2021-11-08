Harbaugh: Big Ten admitted to mistake on overturned Aidan Hutchinson TD vs. Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday the Big Ten admitted officials made a mistake overturning Aidan Hutchinson's fumble recovery touchdown against Michigan State on October 30.

On the play in question, David Ojabo sacked Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne late in the second quarter, resulting in a fumble. Hutchinson recovered the fumble in the end zone for what was initially ruled as a touchdown.

After review, officials overturned the call and Michigan State retained possession.

"The film doesn't lie," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh was asked Monday if he ever got a response from the Big Ten on the calls he discussed from Michigan State.



“Mistakes were made,” he said. The conference acknowledged that, he added. “Can’t be any more clear than that.” — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 8, 2021

The Wolverines did eventually get the ball back and Jake Moody kicked a field goal with two seconds remaining in the second quarter to give them a 23-14 lead.

Michigan State would come back to win the game 37-33 behind Kenneth Walker's five rushing touchdowns.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the reviewed play in question took place in the second quarter, not the second half.