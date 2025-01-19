'Heartbreaking' and 'unfortunate.' Here's what fans are saying after the Lions loss to Commanders

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans are sounded off on social media after the team's 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Playoff round.

Fans weren't happy with the loss but some were thankful for the team's historic season that saw them get 15 wins and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Here's what fans said on our Facebook page after the loss.

Sherry Gearhart: "They gave the fans one hell of a season two years in a row! Next season, when everyone is healthy is going to be another awesome season."

Nate Gallagher: Choking again, glad I've never had faith in them."

Ryleigh Krystal: "So heartbreaking honestly. what a season to come into the playoffs like that… defense could not find a rhythm."

James Packard: "Well lets all become bills fans thanks Detroit for an awesome years"

Brad Reeves: "NFC north teams. Historic records then 1 and done in playoffs. A lot to be thankful for but very unfortunate."

John Pepp: "Too many injuries on defense this year and it didn’t help that Goff decided to have a stinker."

Brad Rock: "They deserved to lose. Their coaches were more focused on their next gig this week than having their team ready."

Patricia A Menzies: "Sooo sad. But you gave us a nice ride with much hope"