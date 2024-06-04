Here are the best private golf courses in Michigan in 2024, according to GolfWeek

This week, Golfweek released its annual rankings for the best public and private golf courses around the country with a state-by-state breakdown.
Monday brought the best public courses in the state, and on Tuesday, they released the best private golf courses.
Watch: Here are the best public courses in Michigan
With more than 650 public courses alone, GolfDigest has ranked Michigan as the second-best state for public golf in the U.S.
However, the state also has some of the best private courses in the U.S.
Hundreds of members from the course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them on 10 criteria. The criteria are: Routing, integrity of design (classic courses) or quality of shaping (modern courses), overall land plan, greens and surrounds, variety & memorability of par 3s, variety & variety & memorability of par 4s, variety & memorability of par 5s, tree and landscape management, condition and ecology and "walk in the park" test.
Here are the top private golf courses in Michigan
- Crystal Downs - Frankfort
- Oakland Hills South - Bloomfield Hills - tied for 22nd best classic private course in the U.S.
- Kingsley Club - Kingsley
- Dunes Club - New Buffalo
- Franklin Hills - Franklin
- Meadowbrook - Northville
- T7 - Lost Dunes - Bridgman -
- T7 - Indianwood Old Course
- Orchard Lake Country Club - Orchard Lake
- Barton Hills - Ann Arbor
- Wuskowhan Player's Club - West Olive
- Bloomfield Hills Country Club - Bloomfield Hills
- Country Club of Detroit - Grosse Pointe Farms
- Point O'Woods - Benton Harbor
- True North - Harbor Springs