Here are the new food & merch items at LCA for 2023-24 Red Wings season

The Detroit Red Wings are opening their seventh season at Little Caesars Arena, and fans will see a ton of new food items and merchandise items at the arena.
According to the Red Wings, new menu items include a new baked potato bar, a rotation of wraps, grab-and-go location items, loaded fries and more.
Here are some information about new menu items at LCA restaurants for the 2023-24 Red Wings season.
- Bert's Marketplace returns with BBQ in the upper concourse
- Mike's Pizza Bar
- Chix-Parm Sandwich
- Meatball Skillet
- Jumbo Mozz Sticks
- The Mixing Board
- Bacon-Wrapped Dates
- Firehouse Shrimp
- PointsBet Sports Bar
- Bacon Bourbon Peach Cobbler
- Buddha Bowl
- Caramel Crunch Chicken Wings
- Elote Street Wings
- French Onion Dog
- Grilled Cheese and Tomato
- Mediterranean Sampler Board
- Short Rib Pot Pie
- Steak Frites
- Créme Brulee
LCA said all dessert items will also be packaged to be taken to-go so fans can take them back to their seats and enjoy them during the game.
The team also announce new Red Wings merchandise lines at the team store. They include:
- Mitchell & Ness “Blue Line” premium jerseys will be available, featuring Red Wings Hall of Famers.
- Pro Standard luxury sportwear will make its Red Wings debut.
- OVO (October’s Very Own), the limited-edition fashion line created by Drake, will be available.
- DKNY, Greyson Clothiers, Lululemon, Tommy Bahama, Travis Mathew, WEAR by Erin Andrews and Vineyard Vines will all have new items and styles available for the season.