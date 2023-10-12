Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Here are the new food & merch items at LCA for 2023-24 Red Wings season

Little Caesars Arena - 2023 updated web photo.jpeg
WXYZ
Little Caesars Arena - 2023 updated web photo.jpeg
Posted at 9:21 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 09:21:12-04

The Detroit Red Wings are opening their seventh season at Little Caesars Arena, and fans will see a ton of new food items and merchandise items at the arena.

Related: Hockeytown Red Carpet returns Saturday for Red Wings home opener

According to the Red Wings, new menu items include a new baked potato bar, a rotation of wraps, grab-and-go location items, loaded fries and more.

Here are some information about new menu items at LCA restaurants for the 2023-24 Red Wings season.

  • Bert's Marketplace returns with BBQ in the upper concourse
  • Mike's Pizza Bar
    • Chix-Parm Sandwich
    • Meatball Skillet
    • Jumbo Mozz Sticks
  • The Mixing Board
    • Bacon-Wrapped Dates
    • Firehouse Shrimp
  • PointsBet Sports Bar
    • Bacon Bourbon Peach Cobbler
    • Buddha Bowl
    • Caramel Crunch Chicken Wings
    • Elote Street Wings
    • French Onion Dog
    • Grilled Cheese and Tomato
    • Mediterranean Sampler Board
    • Short Rib Pot Pie
    • Steak Frites
    • Créme Brulee

LCA said all dessert items will also be packaged to be taken to-go so fans can take them back to their seats and enjoy them during the game.
The team also announce new Red Wings merchandise lines at the team store. They include:

  • Mitchell & Ness “Blue Line” premium jerseys will be available, featuring Red Wings Hall of Famers.
  • Pro Standard luxury sportwear will make its Red Wings debut.
  • OVO (October’s Very Own), the limited-edition fashion line created by Drake, will be available.
  • DKNY, Greyson Clothiers, Lululemon, Tommy Bahama, Travis Mathew, WEAR by Erin Andrews and Vineyard Vines will all have new items and styles available for the season. 
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!