Here are the new food & merch items at LCA for 2023-24 Red Wings season

The Detroit Red Wings are opening their seventh season at Little Caesars Arena, and fans will see a ton of new food items and merchandise items at the arena.

According to the Red Wings, new menu items include a new baked potato bar, a rotation of wraps, grab-and-go location items, loaded fries and more.

Here are some information about new menu items at LCA restaurants for the 2023-24 Red Wings season.



Bert's Marketplace returns with BBQ in the upper concourse



Mike's Pizza Bar

Chix-Parm Sandwich Meatball Skillet Jumbo Mozz Sticks

The Mixing Board

Bacon-Wrapped Dates Firehouse Shrimp

PointsBet Sports Bar

Bacon Bourbon Peach Cobbler Buddha Bowl Caramel Crunch Chicken Wings Elote Street Wings French Onion Dog Grilled Cheese and Tomato Mediterranean Sampler Board Short Rib Pot Pie Steak Frites Créme Brulee



LCA said all dessert items will also be packaged to be taken to-go so fans can take them back to their seats and enjoy them during the game.

The team also announce new Red Wings merchandise lines at the team store. They include:

