Here's how much Lions NFC Championship tickets will cost against San Francisco

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions did it again, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night and earning a spot in the NFC Championship for only the second time ever.

Detroit will now head out on the road to face the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, and tickets aren't going to be cheap for fans who want to travel for the game.

All year long, Lions fans have traveled around the country, taking over opposing team's stadiums. Fans would crowd the field after the game and cheer through the concourses, and we can probably expect the same for the NFC Championship.

According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket as of Monday morning is more than $600 before fees, and StubHub has tickets just under $600, but also before fees.

The previous two Lions' home playoff games have been among the most expensive in history and were the most expensive of the weekend games.

If you do want to watch the game at home, there will be a watch party at Ford Field.