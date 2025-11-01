STERLING HEIGHTS, MI — Two weeks ago Utica beat Dakota, but on Friday night in the first round of the playoffs the Cougars returned the favor winning 6-3. The game featured no touchdowns, instead the kickers came through for both squads scoring the entirety of the points .
High School Game of the Week: Dakota outlasts Utica
In a defensive battle, the Dakota Cougars defeated the Utica Chieftains to advance in the playoffs
