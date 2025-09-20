High School Game of the Week: Detroit King vs Cass Tech

DETROIT, MI — Cass Tech and Detroit King met at Wayne State for our High School Game of the Week, and lived up the rivalry.

From the coin toss the Crusaders captains initially refused the shake the hands of the Technicians causing the refs to intervene. Cass Tech jumped out to a 20-0 lead, and in the 3rd quarter the game took a strange turn. Wayne State Police stopped the game because too many people had crowded around the stadium causing a player safety issue. After about a half hour the game was officially suspended with play resuming on Saturday afternoon at King High School